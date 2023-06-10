Gesicki, who gets a fresh start with the Patriots this season, will compete for playing time with Hunter Henry, and he has minimal Fantasy value even if he's the starter. Gesicki is only worth drafting in deep, tight-end premium leagues. It seems difficult to expect Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to support both Henry and Gesicki at a high level, and Gesicki is coming off a down campaign in 2022 when he averaged just 5.8 PPR points per game. His best season was in 2020 when he averaged 10.6 PPR points per game for Miami, but he's unlikely to reach that level of production again this season. At best, target Gesicki off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.