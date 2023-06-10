White is one of the more intriguing backup quarterbacks in the NFL this season following his move to Miami, where he is the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled with concussions in 2022. Should Tagovailoa miss time again this year, White could emerge as a waiver-wire option. He would have the benefit of playing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and that could make White a borderline Fantasy starter, even in one-quarterback leagues. In 2022 with the Jets, White appeared in four games, scoring 30 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Chicago. He only combined for 29 Fantasy points in his three other games, but White should have a higher ceiling playing with the Dolphins. He's even worth drafting in deep Superflex and two-quarterback leagues just for his upside in case Tagovailoa gets hurt again.