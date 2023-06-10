Over the past two seasons, Williams' 17-game pace is 81 catches for 1,196 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers would have made Williams a top-12 wide receiver last year. Unfortunately, he's never actually played 17 games in a season and he's only played 16 twice in six years, and even when Williams has been active he's often been playing through something. He missed OTAs due to a back injury and the Chargers still aren't sure if Williams will need surgery for that injury. That may shed some light on why the team spent a first-round pick on Quentin Johnston, who could be a carbon copy of Williams in the NFL. Due to questions about his health and Johnston's impact on his target share, we wouldn't draft Williams before Round 7.