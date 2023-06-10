The Steelers kept Trubisky as a quality backup behind second-year starter Kenny Pickett. As reviled as Trubisky is among some fans, he still was better in every metric than Pickett except expected points added per dropback and interception rate, neither of which are strong indicators of Pickett being better. If this trend continues through the first chunk of the season, maybe even the first five weeks, the Steelers could say "How we doin'?" to Trubisky after their Week 6 bye. It really doesn't mean much for Fantasy managers outside of the deepest of two-QB leagues who overinvest in Pickett and want a reliable backup option on the bench. For most of you, Trubisky, born in 1994, will be available on waivers if he gets the chance to play.