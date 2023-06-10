When Agholor signed with the Ravens in March, he was probably expecting a big role as a primary receiver for Lamar Jackson. But then Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers, and Agholor finds himself as the No. 4 receiver at best for the Ravens when you factor in Rashod Bateman. And let's not forget Mark Andrews as well. It will be tough for Fantasy managers to count on Agholor, who should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2022 with the Patriots, Agholor averaged just 4.7 PPR points per game, and he's averaged fewer than 9.0 PPR points per game in three of the past four seasons. At best, Agholor could be a waiver addition in deeper leagues, but it's hard to expect consistent production from him if everyone in Baltimore is healthy.