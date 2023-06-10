Over the past four seasons, Chubb has finished on a per-game basis between seventh and 12th in PPR and fifth and eighth in non-PPR. He'll enter the 2023 season still just 27 years old (28 in December) and, as of this writing, without having to share touches with Kareem Hunt. Not that sharing was a big problem -- Chubb has reliably averaged at least 15.8 carries per game since 2019, a trend that should continue. Even with Deshaun Watson for six games last year, Chubb averaged fine metrics (17.0 carries, 4.8 yards per carry). He just didn't score any rushing touchdowns, though he did catch a TD. The veteran runner deserves the benefit of the doubt as Cleveland's offense should be more efficient in the red zone this year with Watson, plus Chubb hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He's a safe pick around 22nd overall in PPR leagues and 14th overall in non-PPR.