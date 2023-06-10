At the time of publication, Folk remains on the roster for the Patriots, but he could lose his job prior to the season. New England selected rookie kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and it would be a surprise if Ryland is not the starting kicker come Week 1. Folk could land a job with a new team, and he's coming off two solid seasons for the Patriots with 68 made field goals on 76 attempts, including nine from 50-plus yards, as well as 74-of-82 PATs. With the right team, Folk could remain a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, and he might shock us and beat out Ryland for the starting job. Folk could be worth a last-round pick in all leagues.