Brown signed with the Texans this offseason, and he's expected to compete for a role in Houston's receiving corps. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Texans have an interesting group of receivers but no star with Nico Collins, John Metchie III and Robert Woods the likely top trio. Rookie Tank Dell and Brown will compete for the No. 4 role, but Brown doesn't have much Fantasy upside if he wins that job. In 2022 with Dallas, Brown ended up having a pivotal role and was tied for fourth on the team in targets with 74. He had five games with at least 10 PPR points but was never consistent, scoring six points or less in nine outings. Keep an eye on how Brown does in training camp and his role, and he could be worth adding off the waiver wire at some point during the year if he develops a quick rapport with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.