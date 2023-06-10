We would not advise drafting Fant in a standard redraft league after a disappointing first season in Seattle. Fant has now seen his targets, catches, and yards drop three straight seasons despite the fact the he has played more games each season. He set career lows with an 11.4% target share and 1.39 yards per route run last year. Even in Dynasty leagues, his Round 1 pedigree isn't going to carry him much longer. With the Jaxon Smith-Njigba pick, the Seahawks signaled that they are moving away from two tight end sets, so Fant will have to fight Will Dissly just to stay on the field. We'd advise holding Fant in Dynasty if you can. He'll be a free agent after this year, but the odds are growing long that he'll ever fulfill his potential.