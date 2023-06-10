Hines is staying in Buffalo this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not expected to have a prominent role on offense, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Buffalo has James Cook, Damien Harris and likely Latavius Murray ahead of Hines on the depth chart. Unless the Bills want to feature Hines in the passing game, which would be a surprise, he's not going to get enough touches to warrant being on your Fantasy roster. In nine games with the Bills last year, Hines had six carries for minus-3 yards and five catches for 53 yards on nine targets. His biggest contribution to Buffalo this season will likely come on special teams on kick and punt returns.