There are two legit reasons to begin the year with the Packers DST: Their talented defense, and their schedule. Pass rusher Rashan Gary leads a pretty deep group up front to get after the quarterback while shutdown corner Jaire Alexander headlines a better-than-solid secondary. This squad had 17 interceptions, which was great, but only 34 sacks in large part because Gary missed eight games. Additionally, almost none of the passers the Packers will see in the first half of the season will scare anyone (unless you're scared of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins). It's the kind of combination that makes this DST worth taking with your last pick.