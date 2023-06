The Panthers DST averaged the 26th-most Fantasy points per game last season, and their biggest additions this offseason include Von Bell and Deshawn Williams. Trading up to No. 1 to select a franchise QB and then coming back in Round 2 for a receiver also left them with little help for this side of the ball in the draft. The Panthers DST is not worth rostering at the start of the 2023 season, even with a relatively easy start against the Falcons and Saints.