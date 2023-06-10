If you don't look closely enough, you might mistake Washington's game film at Penn State for Jahan Dotson and several receivers before him who came through that program and found success in the slot. Washington is not anywhere near the athlete Dotson is, but he has a knack for beating zone coverage and is a nuanced route-runner. This could give him some upside long-term in PPR leagues if he can work his way up a crowded Jaguars depth chart. In rookie-only formats, Washington can be selected in Round 4.