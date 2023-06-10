Campbell never had the chance to flash his speed in a Colts offense that hasn't had a vertical thrower since he entered the NFL, but joining the Giants isn't likely to change that. What it could change is his overall target volume. Daniel Jones leaned on Richie James in the slot and that WR role was often the first read. Campbell will have competition for the starting slot role but has a chance to open training camp as the only healthy option among himself, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson. He is likely to go undrafted and would be worth a late-round dart throw only in PPR leagues if he has the slot role secure.