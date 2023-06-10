Freiermuth is a start-worthy Fantasy option you can snag in the late rounds. Incredibly, he finished last year as a top-12 PPR option on a per-game basis despite producing two touchdowns. That's thanks to Freiermuth winding up ranked sixth in targets per game among tight ends with 6.13. That number might actually increase this season as reports surfaced that the Steelers may try using Freiermuth more as a big slot receiver, not as a traditional tight end. Last year, Freiermuth averaged 2.28 yards per route run when lined up in the slot, a sensational total that was only second to Travis Kelce. If his role evolves into a more receiver-friendly one, his targets will top 100 and his touchdown production will rebound to perhaps the seven he posted as a rookie. That gives Freiermuth a good chance to be a top-10 Fantasy tight end, making him worthy of a pick around 100th overall.