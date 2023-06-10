Mahomes should be the first quarterback drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues, worthy of a pick as early as late Round 2 in a one-quarterback league. In any league where you can start more than one quarterback, Mahomes should be the first player drafted. In his first season without Tyreek Hill, all Mahomes did was lead the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per attempt, and yards per game while winning his second MVP. He has five consecutive seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and he's thrown at least 37 touchdowns passes in four of those seasons. No player in Fantasy is safer.