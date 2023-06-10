The Patriots DST had a big season in 2022 and should once again be considered among the best Fantasy options this year. The Patriots DST is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. In 2022, the Patriots DST finished as the No. 1 Fantasy unit with 54 sacks, 19 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and eight touchdowns. New England allowed 18.7 points per game and 322.0 yards per contest, and the Patriots defense should once again be tough in 2023. Safety Devin McCourty retired this offseason, but New England added talented rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to play opposite Jonathan Jones, giving the Patriots a formidable secondary. The Patriots DST should also be cheap on Draft Day, which adds to its value because of the upside.