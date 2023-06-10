Hendershot is likely the No. 3 tight end for the Cowboys this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. However, if he ends up outperforming Jake Ferguson or Luke Schoonmaker, Hendershot could be worth adding off the waiver wire during the season. Dalton Schultz is now in Houston, and he leaves behind 89 targets, 57 catches, 577 yards and five touchdowns. He was a primary option in the passing game over the past three seasons. Now, Dallas added Brandin Cooks this offseason, and the Cowboys should rely more on CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Michael Gallup then the tight ends in the passing game. While Ferguson and Schoonmaker should get the first shot to replace Schultz, Hendershot might prove to be the best of the bunch. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Hendershot could be worth adding off the waiver wire at some point this year.