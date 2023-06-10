Strong Jr. will compete for a reserve role in New England's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value at the beginning of the year. He's not worth drafting in most formats. The Patriots will open the season with Rhamondre Stevenson as the lead running back, but Strong could compete with James Robinson, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor for the No. 2 job. Strong played sparingly as a rookie, but a strong performance in camp could vault him up the depth chart. And he might have a surprising role in the passing game if things go right. Keep an eye on him because Strong could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the year.