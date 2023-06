A rookie out of BYU, Nucua has a long road to go if he wants to become a starter in the NFL, and a Fantasy-relevant one at that. But landing with Sean McVay and the Rams is a great place to start. Their receiving room is crowded but wide open behind Cooper Kupp. For now, view Nacua as a Dynasty-only option, and even in that format he shouldn't be drafted in the first three rounds of a rookie-only draft. But if the offseason buzz surrounding him continues into training camp, don't ignore it.