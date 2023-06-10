Watkins will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in Philadelphia this season behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Watkins is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Watkins will compete with Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 spot, but don't expect a lot of production from the winner of that job after what happened in 2022. Watkins was the No. 3 receiver last season, but he averaged just 4.9 PPR points per game. Along with Brown and Smith, Dallas Goedert is also ahead of the No. 3 Philadelphia receiver when it comes to targets. At best, add Watkins off the waiver wire if he's the No. 3 receiver and Brown or Smith miss any time.