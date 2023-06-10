The Buccaneers did just about everything they could this offseason to give White an opportunity to shine. They cut Leonard Fournette and ignored the running back position in the NFL Draft. Now White will have to prove that he's worth featuring in the offense. As a rookie, White saw his role flourish after Week 10 and he finished as the RB26 from then on. A big component to White's success were his 50 receptions - top 12 at the RB position -- despite his limited workload early in the season. No matter who wins the job at QB, White won't see near the same passing volume as he did with Tom Brady. White struggled with efficiency metrics as a runner, but that was at least in part due to a Buccaneers offensive line that was crumpled with injuries. If you want to gamble on White's talent and potential role, you'll have to do so in Round 6.