Mostert is back with the Dolphins this season, and he could still be the best running back in Miami. But he now has more competition aside from just Jeff Wilson after the Dolphins drafted De'Von Achane in Round 3. Mostert, Wilson and Achane will likely compete for touches, and it could be frustrating if everyone stays healthy. But that's been a problem for Mostert, although he played 16 games in 2022. He finished with a solid campaign, leading Miami in carries (181) and rushing yards (891) while also averaging 4.9 yards per carry, catching 31 passes and scoring five total touchdowns. He also had five games with at least 16 PPR points. But Mostert is 31, and Achane and Wilson will most likely get drafted ahead of Mostert in Fantasy leagues due to perceived upside. Mostert, who could be fantastic value with a late-round pick, may still be the preferred option for coach Mike McDaniel, and if Mostert stays healthy, he might end up as the best running back for the Dolphins again in 2023.