Only the Bears scored fewer Fantasy points than the Raiders in 2022. They set out to fix that by adding Marcus Epps, David Long and Robert Spillane in free agency. Then they used their first round pick on pass rusher Tyree Wilson. While they should be better in 2023, we still don't believe they'll be good enough to be a top-20 unit. At best, they'll be a streamer against the league's worst offenses.