You're probably reading this because you remember Cobb being good and are thinking about drafting him. But dude, it's 2023. The last time he had 50 catches in a season was 2019. The last time he scored six or more touchdowns in a season was 2015. The last time he had 1,000 yards -- the only time -- was 2014. Hopefully we've successfully talked you out of drafting a role player who is only on the Jets because Aaron Rodgers is his pal.