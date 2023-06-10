A year after taking Skyy Moore with the 54th pick in the 2022 draft, the Chiefs selected Rice with the 55th pick in 2023. The best format for drafting Rice is in rookie-only drafts of Dynasty leagues, where you don't have to be as concerned with him picking up Andy Reid's offense early in the year because not many rookies have. In that format, Rice is worth a Round 2 pick. In redraft, and he's a very late dart throw at best. The expectation is that he'll enter the season as WR4 at best, and there is a chance he is behind Justin Watson to begin the year as well. Once he is fully acclimated, Rice is the closest thing the Chiefs have to a traditional X receiver and could be the long-term answer there.