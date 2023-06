Shaheed is one of the more popular deep, deep sleepers after finishing as a WR3 or better in each of his final seven games of the season. In order for Shaheed to become a Fantasy relevant WR again, he'll need volume, and that means Michael Thomas will have to be traded, cut or injured again. If that happens, Shaheed has a realistic opportunity of earning the second-biggest target share behind Chris Olave. In that scenario, Shaheed is worth a late-round draft pick.