The flash of explosiveness Bateman gave us last year before breaking his foot is enough to consider him a high-priority bench receiver with big upside. Bateman torched defenses with his speed both on deep throws and on catch-and-runs, averaging 19.0 yards per catch on the year and 28.3 yards per catch through his first three games. The worry is that he'll be unreliable for Fantasy goodness from week to week and won't get ample target volume to ever establish himself as a must-start wideout. Maybe that changes if injuries befall some of his teammates, but until then Bateman is best considered as a low-end boom/bust Flex. He's worth prioritizing in deeper leagues or in Best Ball formats, but in typical redrafts, he's worth a pick starting in Round 10.