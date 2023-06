You already know the Ravens DST is notorious for being one of the best in Fantasy. Now you can expect this unit to get off to a really good start with home matchups in Weeks 1 and 3 against the Texans and Colts. The rest of the schedule will be a challenge, including a matchup at Cincinnati in Week 2, but this is a defense that finished seventh in points per game last year and has a refreshed pass rush to go with a pretty veteran group in the secondary. It is worth one of your last two picks.