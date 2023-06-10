Stevenson had a breakout season in 2022, but he could be even better this season with Damien Harris no longer in New England. Stevenson is worth drafting as a top-10 Fantasy running back as early as the end of Round 2 in all leagues. In his sophomore campaign last season, Stevenson had over 1,400 total yards, scored six touchdowns and caught 69 of 88 targets. He averaged 13.8 PPR points per game, but he could improve this season with Harris now in Buffalo. The hope is Stevenson gets over 250 carries while maintaining his role in the passing game, and the Patriots offense will hopefully improve in 2023 with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Stevenson has limited competition for touches with James Robinson, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. as the backup running backs, and Stevenson has top-five upside in his current role. He should be the best offensive player for the Patriots this year.