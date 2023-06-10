James signed with the Chiefs this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver in Kansas City. At best, he could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues. The Chiefs have Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their expected top three receivers, and we'll see what happens with rookie Rashee Rice. It's best to view James as the No. 4 receiver, but he could also be the No. 2 slot option behind Moore. With so many mouths to feed in Kansas City, including Travis Kelce, James' role could be limited. He closed 2022 with the Giants on a high note, scoring at least 13 PPR points in five of his final seven games, so he's capable of producing at a high level. If he does that with the Chiefs, you'll likely just add James off the waiver wire in most leagues.