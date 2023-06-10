Cracraft is back with Miami this season, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Dolphins and play on special teams. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. Cracraft had limited production on offense in 2022 in Miami, averaging 2.9 PPR points per game. It's doubtful he'll do much better than that this season, even if he's third on the depth chart behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami focuses so much on getting Hill and Waddle the ball that it leaves little production for the other receivers, and Cracraft will compete with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson for playing time. At best, add Cracraft if he starts the season playing well or an injury occurs for the Dolphins.