Once a legendary touchdown target for Aaron Rodgers, Tonyan will compete for playing time with his hometown-favorite Chicago Bears. It's likely he's there to provide depth at tight end, sparingly working as their No. 2 option behind Cole Kmet. Because he won't be in position to score 11 times like he did in 2020, Tonyan will be of more use to the Bears than he will to Fantasy managers. Don't draft him.