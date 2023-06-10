Woods couldn't find Fantasy relevancy in 2022, totaling just 527 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions despite playing in all 17 games and finishing as a WR2 just twice. While his target volume could improve in Houston with the Texans likely to be more pass happy than the 2022 Titans, he has more competition for target share with John Metchie, Nico Collins and Tank Dell all in the mix. Woods should be left undrafted in all but the deepest PPR leagues, but could be worth scooping off your waiver wire if rookie QB C.J. Stroud leans on him early.