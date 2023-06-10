Doubs fizzled after a fast start in 2022, particularly because the Packers unleashed Christian Watson over the second half of the season. He had five drops over 67 targets last year, didn't have excellent metrics (10.1 yards per catch), only saw eight red-zone targets and went from 6.1 targets per game in the first eight weeks to 4.3 in his final four. Watson remains the prized piece of the passing game, and the team added receiver Jayden Reed in the draft along with a couple of fresh tight ends. Tack on the Packers offense changing gears with Jordan Love under center instead of Aaron Rodgers and Doubs' upside comes with some serious doubts. He's at best a bench WR who might not even be worth the sizzle of a 10th-round pick.