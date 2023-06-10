Jones joined the Cowboys in the offseason and as of time of publication, it appears he'll be in a three-way battle with Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn to back up Tony Pollard. If the Cowboys don't make another significant addition at the position, Jones would seem to have some chance to earn touches in Dallas, perhaps even the short-yardage role that helped Ezekiel Elliott score 22 touchdowns on the ground the past two seasons. Jones will only be drafted in the deepest of leagues unless he locks up that No. 2 role in Dallas. This could be a camp battle to watch, especially since Pollard has never tried to shoulder a full load for an entire season.