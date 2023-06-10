You should start looking for Moore as early as Round 10 in a PPR league. If he stays healthy, he could provide a big value at that cost. Moore took a step forward in 2022, earning eight or more targets in five of his seven healthy games. He also became a more complete receiver, lining up outside on 41.9% of his routes as opposed to 16.6% his rookie year. With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Moore has an excellent chance to be the team's No. 2 wide receiver. Still, he only played more than four games in a season once in college, and his isn't the only injury of concern because we still don't know when Kyler Murray will be ready. Moore is still just 23 years old so he's even more valuable in Dynasty leagues.