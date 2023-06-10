Bell can be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues until he earns a Fantasy-relevant role. The rookie has more appeal in Dynasty leagues, where he's worth a pick after Round 4 of rookie-only drafts. Bell was the clear alpha No. 1 for Michigan last year, with 27 more catches than any other player and 390 more receiving yards. His most impressive season was in 2019 when he led the Wolverines in receiving playing with future NFL WRs Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. As an older prospect, he won't last more than a year or two on Dynasty rosters if he doesn't quickly earn Kyle Shanahan's favor.