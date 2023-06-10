Ahmed is back with the Dolphins this season, but he's expected to be buried on the depth chart and be limited to special teams. It's unlikely he'll have a big role if everyone stays healthy. Miami has Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and De'Von Achane likely ahead of Ahmed heading into training camp, and Myles Gaskin is also on the roster. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. At best, Ahmed could be a waiver-wire option if the Dolphins deal with multiple injuries to their backfield.