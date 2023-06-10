Howell will compete with Jacoby Brissett to be the No. 1 quarterback in Washington, and Howell would be worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he wins the job. Howell is not worth drafting in one-quarterback leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition during the season. He started Week 18 for the Commanders in 2022 and scored 19 Fantasy points with 169 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown. Howell could be a surprise rushing quarterback since he ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns at North Carolina in 2021, and that would make him appealing for Fantasy. He also has solid weapons in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas. We'll see what happens in training camp with Howell and Brissett, but Howell has more upside and hopefully wins the job in 2023.