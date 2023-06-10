A second-round pick, LaPorta is expected to start right away in the Lions offense and contribute much in the same way T.J. Hockenson did. In seven games before he was traded last year, Hockenson averaged 6.1 targets per game, but caught only 3.7 per for 56.4 yards on average and three scores. That came out to an average of 12.2 PPR points per game, which isn't far off from Hockenson's 11.7 PPR points per game in 2021. Unfortunately, LaPorta isn't a replica of Hockenson -- he was a strong tight end for Iowa but only scored once over 58 receptions in 2022 and totaled five touchdowns while averaging 11.7 yards per catch over 46 career games. LaPorta is agile, but not fast, so he'll need really good volume to make an impact. Typically rookie tight ends do not make an impact, plus the Lions offense will be more explosive than ever this year. Don't get too excited about LaPorta -- he's worth a late-round flier at best in seasonal leagues but does have long-term appeal in rookie-only drafts after 15th overall.