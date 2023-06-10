Known for being an excellent player in passing situations, Perine proved in 2022 he can handle being the main guy in an offense, averaging 15.4 non-PPR/20.4 PPR points in two starts with Joe Mixon sidelined. After signing in Denver this offseason, Perine should fit in not only as the Broncos' passing-downs RB but also as a full-time starter for however many games rusher Javonte Williams misses in his recovery from a torn ACL. Also, the track record of running backs catching passes in Payton's offenses is prolific, adding to Perine's appeal. If Williams participates in camp, Perine is a good insurance policy with a modest weekly PPR floor (think Round 9 or 10). But if Williams is slow in his return and Perine begins 2023 as the Broncos' lead back, then he can serve as an early-season RB2 with some pretty good upside before settling as their pass-downs back (think Round 6 or 7).