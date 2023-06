The Falcons' wide receiver corps is wide open behind Drake London, but with Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson also competing for pieces of a pie that will be much smaller in the pass game than the vast majority of NFL teams, it's hard to get excited about anyone else at the WR position. If Miller can develop some buzz in preseason and training camp he might be worth targeting in the final rounds, but there will likely be higher-upside targets available through the very final round.