Seattle's defense was mostly miserable last year, but there are plenty of reasons to think it could be better. The Seahawks brought back Bobby Wagner to shore up the middle, then drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon in Round 1 and outside linebacker Derick Hall in the second. Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant were good as rookies, but they could be even better in Year 2. We can't get Seattle's DST inside our top 12, but if you like their Week 1 matchup at home against the Rams, we wouldn't blame you for taking them in the last round. At the very least, expect they'll be a streaming option Week 3 at home against Carolina.