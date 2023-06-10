The rookie Clifford will compete for the Packers backup QB job this summer. Known in Fantasy circles as "the guy who kept Will Levis on the bench at Penn State," Clifford is a smart guy who can move, but he was among the least appealing prospects in 2023 because of his slow reads and lack of pinpoint accuracy. However, it is noticeable that the Packers invested a draft pick in an RPO-style quarterback, likely hinting at the kind of offense they'll run with Jordan Love. Outside of the deepest of two-QB Dynasty leagues, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.