Fehoko will compete for a role in the Dallas receiving corps, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, Fehoko appeared in five games before going on injured reserve with a hurt shoulder. He had three catches for 24 yards on four targets for the season. At best, Fehoko could be the No. 4 receiver in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, but he would have minimal Fantasy value in that role and would likely need multiple injuries to make an impact in 2023.