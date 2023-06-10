Thompson will likely be the No. 3 quarterback for the Dolphins this season behind Tua Tagovailia and Mike White. If he remains in that role, Thompson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2022, Thompson helped fill in for Tagovailoa when he battled concussions. Thompson appeared in seven games and had three where he attempted at least 21 passes. In those three outings, Thompson combined for just 16 Fantasy points, and he looked overwhelmed. Tagovailoa is the clear-cut starter when healthy, but if he deals with injuries again, White should be the next man up. Barring Thompson looking great in training camp or Tagovailoa and White both getting hurt, we shouldn't expect to see much of Thompson in 2023.