To get excited about drafting Moore, you mostly have to overlook his rookie season, and there are good reasons to do that. He had only played wide receiver for three seasons before last year and Andy Reid's system is notoriously hard for young receivers to pick up. He's still the same guy who had 1,302 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in his final season at Western Michigan and got drafted 54th overall last year. While it definitely sounds like he's behind Kadarius Toney prior to the start of camp, Toney has done nothing to give you confidence he'll hold on to his position. Moore is available in the double-digit rounds of most Fantasy drafts and that's right where he belongs. Don't hesitate to pull the trigger starting in Round 11.