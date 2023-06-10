Shepard is trying to come back from two devastating injuries over the past two seasons, and he could have a prominent role for the Giants and Fantasy managers. Or he could be delayed in his recovery and buried on the depth chart in New York. There's a wide range of outcomes for Shepard, who suffered a torn ACL in 2022 after an Achilles injury in 2021. He's been limited to 10 games over the past two seasons, which has been frustrating for all parties involved. When healthy, Shepard has been a productive weapon, and he's averaged at least 11.3 PPR points per game in all seven years of his career. We'll see what happens in training camp with his health and role, and the Giants have a lot of mouths to feed on offense with Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. Most likely, Shepard will go undrafted in most leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season if he's back to 100 percent.