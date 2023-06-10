All Bennett did the past two years is throw for 6,990 yards and 56 touchdowns while leading the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. His reward was being drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, presumably to back up Matthew Stafford, drafted No. 1 overall in 2009 out of Georgia. Bennett will need an injury to see the field this year, but Stafford is 35 and has struggled with a variety of injuries in the past year. If Bennett gets a chance, his athleticism and maturity could make him a low-end starter in two-QB leagues. For now, he should only be rostered in deeper Dynasty leagues and he shouldn't go before Round 3 in a rookie-only draft.